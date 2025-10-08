'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO

Left: PM Modi Right: P Chidambaram |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress-led UPA goverment over the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. Speaking after the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International airport (NMIA) PM Modi said,"Mumbai is not only the economic capital city but also one of the most vibrant cities in India. This is the reason terrorists attacked Mumbai in 2008. But the then Congress government gave a message of weakness."

Referring to a remark by Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's statement that the then UPA government decided not to retaliate against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks due to intense international pressure, as well as the External Affairs Ministry's stance, he said,"Recently, a senior Congress leader and former Home Minister has revealed that after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, our security forces were ready to attack Pakistan, but due to pressure from another country, the Congress government at the time stopped our security forces," he added.

Questioning the Congress, PM Modi said," Congress needs to tell who made the decision under pressure from a foreign power. The country has all right to know. Congress's weakness strengthened the terrorists. The country repeatedly has had to pay for this mistake by sacrificing lives."

"The whole world descended upon Delhi to tell us don't start a war," Chidambaram had said during a recent interview last month. Chidambaram took over as the Union Home Minister days after the 26/11 terror attacks that killed 175 people.

About The Navi Mumbai International Airport

The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is a historic milestone in India’s aviation sector.

The first phase of NMIA is designed to handle 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA). When the entire project is completed, the airport will feature four modern terminals and two parallel runways, enabling it to manage up to 90 MPPA and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.