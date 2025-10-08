 Karnataka News: 6 From Same Family Drown In Markonahalli Reservoir Canal During Picnic In Tumkur
On Tuesday morning, the family from J B Palya, Tumkur town had gone to the relative's house at Magadi Palya in Kunigal taluk. After lunch, while returning to Tumkur, the family stopped near the reservoir canal to play.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: Six members of a family, who were on a picnic, have drowned in a canal of Markonahalli reservoir in Kunigal taluk of Tumkur district, around 80 kms from Bengaluru.

While the deceased have been identified as Arbin (20), Sadiya (25), Tabassum (45), Shabana (44), Nifra (4) and Mahib (1), three others -- Bashir (18), Nawaz (33) and Mohissin (35) have managed to get out of the water in time.

On Tuesday morning, the family from J B Palya, Tumkur town had gone to the relative's house at Magadi Palya in Kunigal taluk. After lunch, while returning to Tumkur, the family stopped near the reservoir canal to play.

While they were playing, the crest gates of the reservoir were opened to release the water. When the water level rose with force, six of the family members were washed away, while the three men managed to swim ashore.

While the locals fished out the bodies of Arbin and Sadiya on Tuesday evening itself, they could not trace the bodies of four others. On Wednesday morning, the fire force personnel from Tumkur town came and fished out the four other bodies.

The local people had rushed Bashir, Nawaz and Mohissin to Adichunchanagiri Medical College hospital at Bellur, who were discharged on Wednesday aftern

