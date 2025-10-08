 Karnataka Government Schools To Remain Closed Until October 18 As Caste Survey Work Gets Extended
Karnataka Government Schools To Remain Closed Until October 18 As Caste Survey Work Gets Extended

Karnataka government schools will remain closed until October 18 to allow teachers to complete the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey. Survey progress varies across districts, with some areas like Koppal nearly complete and others, such as Mangaluru, lagging behind.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Schools Closed | Image: Canva

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that government and aided schools will be shut from October 8 to October 18, 2025, so that teachers can join the on-going statewide socio-economic and educational survey. The September 22-commenced survey, which was scheduled to end on October 7, is incomplete in many districts.

Survey Progress Uneven Across Districts

While districts like Koppal have achieved 97% of the survey, there are others like Mangaluru, which are behind at approximately 67% complete, reflecting wide differences in the pace. Technical glitches in the first phase were responsible for the lag, which the authorities are currently addressing, according to the report by IANS.

“Considering their request, the government has announced holidays for government and aided schools till October 18, accounting for eight working days of leave,” said Siddaramaiah, as reported by IANS.

Karnataka Schools Closed Notification

Karnataka Schools Closed Notification |

Teachers and Staff Working on Survey Assignments

More than 1.2 lakh teachers and 1.6 lakh staff are being covered under the survey. It was after discussions between the Education Department, Backward Classes Commission, and teachers' associations that school holidays were extended for eight working days to allow the survey to be completed.

Pre-University Lecturers Exempted

As II PUC mid-term exams are going to be held from October 12, pre-university college lecturers have been exempted from survey work. In Bengaluru city alone, there are 6,700 teachers conducting surveys on 46 lakh families, with each having 10–15 houses a day. The Chief Minister instructed that the Bengaluru survey be over before Naraka Chaturdashi.

