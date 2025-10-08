Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'NDA Will Return To Power Under Nitish Kumar,' Says Rajiv Lalan Singh - VIDEO

NDA Will Return To Power Under Nitish Kumar, Says Lalan Singh | X @ians_india

Patna: As Bihar gears up for the Assembly elections in 2025, the political heat is rising. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Wednesday said the NDA is poised to return to power under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Ranjan said, "It is very good that the election dates have been announced. We were waiting for this. On 14 November, the NDA government will be formed again in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

Taking a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Singh likened his repeated claims of becoming Chief Minister to Mungrilal ke sapne (Mungrilal's dreams).

"Everyone has the right to dream, but the people of Bihar have already seen the rule of his parents and the 15 years that followed. They will not be misled again," he added.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra stated that the people of the state will "create history" on November 14, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to form a government in Bihar once again.

"People of Bihar are going to create history on 14th November. The NDA Government in Bihar has consistently done good work. Whether it's about women's safety, youth, or the Kisan Samman Nidhi, history will definitely be made. Once again, an NDA Government will be formed in Bihar on 14th November," Bohra told ANI.

Apart from announcing the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar decided to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists throughout the country.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party, Jan Suraaj.

