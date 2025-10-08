Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Gets Y-Category Security Citing Potential Threats Amid Controversy With Wife Jyoti Singh

ANI

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has been provided a 'Y' category security cover as intelligence reports cited potential threats to him, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been asked to render the task.

About The High-Level Security

Singh, 39, has been granted the high-level security on the recommendation of the Union home ministry that took into cognisance an intelligence report on potential threats to him ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, they added.

About four armed commandos will guard Singh during his movement in Bihar, where the assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

A few days ago, Singh met Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and party ally Upendra Kushwaha, stoking speculations that a rapprochement was afoot before the election.

The singer was first fielded from the Asansol constituency of West Bengal in the 2024 general election by the BJP.

He was asked by the party to withdraw following allegations that his music video and songs depicted Bengali women in a vulgar manner.

The VIP security cover under the central protection list begins from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus and X.

