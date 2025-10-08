 Rani Mukerji Hosts UK PM Keir Starmer At Mumbai's Yash Raj Films Studio, Joins Him For Special Screening—PHOTOS
Actress Rani Mukerji met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on October 8 at Yash Raj Films’ Mumbai studio, owned by her husband Aditya Chopra. She joined him for a special screening. YRF plans to shoot major productions in the UK from early 2026. PM Starmer visited with top British film organisations. YRF Studios marks 20 years in India on October 12.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
Actress Rani Mukerji met United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday, October 8, during his visit to Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai's Andheri suburb, a key hub of Bollywood production. Her husband, Aditya Chopra, owns the production house. The actress also joined the Prime Minister for a special screening, where they watched a film together.

Rani Mukerji Hosts UK PM Keir Starmer At Yash Raj Films Studio

Yash Raj Films confirmed plans to bring their major productions to locations across the United Kingdom starting early 2026. To mark the announcement, PM Starmer visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai alongside a delegation of some of Britain’s leading film organisations, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios, and Civic Studios. Yash Raj Studios will celebrate 20 years of operations in India on October 12.

Check out the photos:

Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani in an official statement said, "The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country."

He added, "It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK’s filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ - a film that is synonymous to UK-India’s relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL) in the UK too.

"So, we are thrilled to join hands with UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. UK’s infrastructure, technology and talent is unmatched and we are delighted to deepen our cultural ties with a country that has always empowered us to excel creatively," said Widhani.

