Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 23: Mihir Plans To Transfer Property To Tulsi Amid Cheating Guilt

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 117

In the latest episode (November 23) of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi visits Angad at Vrinda's home, leaving him emotional upon seeing her. When Tulsi speaks to Angad alone, he tells her how Mihir's slap has hurt him deeply. Tulsi points out that what he did, secretly marrying Vrinda and running away from his wedding with Mitali, has also hurt Mihir, which Angad admits, saying he agrees.

Tulsi says that if he had married with everyone’s blessings and permission, things would have been better. Later, she asks Angad how he is doing. Angad explains that life is very different now and excitedly shows her around, mentioning how in the chawl everyone shares the same washroom, whereas at his home, having his own bathroom now feels like a luxury.

He becomes emotional, saying he never imagined Mihir would kick him out of Shantiniketan. Angad adds that he is determined to seek Mihir’s forgiveness but will never return home yet. He acknowledges Mihir was right that he has nothing of his own and expresses his desire to change, make a name for himself, take on responsibilities, and care for his wife.

Tulsi tells Angad that she wants him not to return home yet, as living in a chawl has taught him reality and responsibility in ways she never could. She asks him to return home only after he has achieved something meaningful that he should do so for the family, not for his father’s property.

Angad asks Tulsi if Mihir will ever forgive him. She says it might take some time, but he surely will. When Angad asks about Tulsi's own forgiveness, she replies that she has already forgiven him, understanding he made a mistake but was not entirely wrong and assures him to will always support him whenever he is right.

Later, Kiran asks Mihir why he needs a lawyer, reminding him that Hemant, who is a lawyer, is available. Mihir admits he has made a huge mistake, calls himself disgusting and tells Kiran about the night he spent with Noina after getting drunk. He explains how he saved her from attempting suicide but later cheated on Tulsi with Noina.

Kiran says he is not surprised, saying he had seen Noina's behaviour towards him and had expected such a situation. Mihir confesses he has cheated on Tulsi and feels guilty for forgetting his marriage and all that Tulsi has done for everyone. He says that before Tulsi finds out about him and Noina, he wants a lawyer to transfer all Virani property to Tulsi's name, leaving Kiran shocked.

Mihir says he doesn't deserve anything. Kiran warns that if Mihir and Tulsi part ways in the future, he would end up with nothing.

Meanwhile, Tulsi gives Vrinda a piece of jewellry as a small gift now that she is her mother-in-law.

Mihir reflects that Tulsi has never given less in her life and worries that revealing the truth will make her hate him. To protect her, he wants to secure all his property in her name first. Kiran advises him not to do this and points out that he likes Noina, but Mihir refuses, saying what happened with Noina was destiny and ultimately for the better, insisting that he must face punishment for his mistake.

Mihir forces Kiran to bring a lawyer to transfer everything to Tulsi. Hemant enters, overhears, and claps, leaving Mihir embarrassed.