'Let Us Forget...': Shah Rukh Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 26/11 & Delhi Blast Victims At Global Peace Honours 2025 - Watch Video

SRK |

At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Shah Rukh Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blasts. While attending the event in Mumbai, SRK urged the audience to take meaningful steps toward fostering peace.

In the video uploaded by ANI, Shah Rukh says, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks (sic)."

The actor further says that he has been asked to these 4 beautiful lines for Indian soldiers. He then recites, "When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it (sic)."

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave… pic.twitter.com/XQtJp0pm1I — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

SRK further urges the audience to take a step towards the peace. He says, "Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain (sic)."

as SRK said these patriotic words, fan took to the comment section to react saying, "Only Shah Rukh Khan can turn a stage into a message of unity, grace, compassion, and patriotism delivered with absolute dignity & that’s why he’s called the King of Indian cinema (sic)."

Only Shah Rukh Khan can turn a stage into a message of unity, grace, compassion, and patriotism delivered with absolute dignity & that’s why he’s called the King of Indian cinema pic.twitter.com/Bw8t8sgJKQ — 𝗦𝗥𝗞 | 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗𝗪𝗜𝗗𝗘 (@wwsrkx) November 22, 2025

Global Peace Honours 2025 will be hosted by Vikrant Massey. The ceremony will feature a dedicated performance by Tiger Shroff in memory of the martyrs, with Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and other high-profile personalities joining citizens and dignitaries in paying homage. The awards presented will recognize extraordinary courage and selfless service, including special felicitations such as the Global Peace Honours, National Valour, and Leadership Honour.