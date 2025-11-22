 How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage
How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage

How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage

Actor opens up about his enduring marriage, sharing candid insights on love, trust, family values and the simple habits that keep relationships strong

Anita Raheja Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage |

Nasirr Khan, the actor-son of the (late) famous comedian Johnny Walker, played the much-loved Jhende in Tumm Se Tumm Tak and will also be seen soon in a Netflix web series tentatively titled Shaque. He describes his wife Shabana as a good home-maker who imparts the right values and keeps the family together. He elaborates, “A good housewife makes for a good family, a good society, and a better world.”

Q. Was it a love or an arranged marriage?

A. It was a love marriage. I met her and then families met, and eventually it became a love-cum-arranged marriage.

Q. What was the initial reaction when you met her?

A. I realised that she was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.

Q. Who introduced you to her?

A. Well, her elder sister was a friend of my elder brother, so I knew her. When Shabana came down for a visit to Mumbai, I first met her opposite Galaxy Apartment, Bandra (Salman Khan’s house); she is a big fan of Salman till today. Later, we met at Bandra Bandstand on the parapet, bang opposite Shah Rukh’s house.

Q. Which qualities of Shabana were you attracted to?

A. I was attracted to her simplicity and honesty. For her, it was just the way I am.

Q. Who took the initiative to fix a date?

A. I did.

How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage

How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage |

Q. Where did you guys go for your first date?

A. For our first date, we went for the movie Aaja Meri Jaan. I wanted to see the film because the songs were very good.

Q. Who said “I love you” first?

A. I did, and I still do.

Q. How many years did you guys date each other before you’ll decided to marry?

A. Four or maybe five years.

Q. How did you propose marriage to her?

A. I simply told her, “I want to marry you.”

Q. Was there any opposition when you both decided to marry?

A. No, there was no opposition. But Shabana took time to come around. She was from Delhi while I am from Mumbai, and to add to her initial apprehension, I belong to a film family. She doesn’t like to go out to film functions; she finds the ‘mwah mwah’ people not her scene. She prefers to be at home with her set of friends.

Q. Was Shabana working when you were dating?

A. When we met, she was working with Saudi Airlines, and when we had our first daughter she decided to take a break. Shabana is a home-maker — it is the most difficult and most important task.

Q. What kind of marriage did you have?

A. It was a traditional marriage, a very small affair held in Delhi. We had a photographer but no videographer.

How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage

How I Met My Partner: Talk The Walk – Nasirr Khan's Formula For A Successful Marriage |

Q. Who apologises after a fight?

A. I apologised then and even today I do, and that’s the reason we are still together. I believe women are generally right; they are more intuitive.

Q. Do you’ll advise each other?

A. Not at all. She doesn’t advise me about my career, and I don’t tell her how she should run the house or manage the children.

Q. Who is more possessive?

A. We are not possessive; we trust each other.

Q. Who is short-tempered?

A. I am.

Q. Who is the spendthrift?

A. I am.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. She is.

Q. How has the relationship changed from the time you both were boyfriend–girlfriend to husband–wife to now being parents?

A. She and I are the same even today. Neither of us has tried to change the other. Even today she carries her maiden name and family surname. There is nothing like doosre par apna zor dalna. During our dating time, we went to see movies or for a dinner or a drive — we do the same today too. We are looking older but our compatibility is consistent.

Q. Any magic mantra for couples?

A. Keep the communication channels open and express your feelings for each other often.

