The Family Man Season 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vedant Sinha Reveals Stealing Manoj Bajpayee's Craft, 'Maine Dacoity Ki Hai'

The Family Man Season 3 has released on November 21, 2025. In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal, Vedant Sinha opened up about sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee, revealing, "Papa vs Beta moments bhot hote the." He also reflected on their on-set bond and how Manoj’s guidance has shaped his journey.

When asked to explain the father vs son moments, Vedant, who portrays Atharv on screen, said, "Haan Papa vs Beta moments to bohot hote the, jaise uss samay bottle flip challenge bohot hota tha, main aur Manoj sir bohot bottle flips karte the, bohot saare challenges kiye hain (Yes, there were a lot of Papa vs Beta moments. At that time, the bottle-flip challenge was very popular, so Manoj sir and I used to do a lot of bottle flips. We did many such challenges together)."

Speaking about the advice he received from Manoj Bajpayee on set, Vedant shared, "Filmy advise I think bhot sari maine kuch cheez unse khud seekhi hai, matlb dacoity ki hai unke craft ki agar bolu to... (I think I’ve received a lot of filmy advice, and I’ve personally learned many things from him. In a way, you could say I’ve stolen bits of his craft)." He added that Manoj often advised him "to be humble and work hard at the same time."

When asked who he would like to work opposite if not Manoj Bajpayee, Vedant said, "If I had to choose one outside of the Hindi film industry, I would really like to choose Fahadh Faasil, maybe in like 5 to 6 years of time." He further called Ranbir Kapoor his favourite actor and expressed his wish to collaborate with him someday. Vedant also praised Irrfan Khan, saying he wishes he could have worked with him, and added that he hopes to work with Kay Kay Menon in the future.

Sharing three words for The Family Man Season 3, Vedant described it as "Biggest Season Ever." He concluded by saying, "The Family Man Season 3 is going to be the biggest, it's going to be the baddest, it's going to be the greatest season ever." Talking about his character, Vedant reveals that since he is a trained ballet dancer, he is excited to portray the same on the screen.