 UP: Locals Push 'Drunk' Cop To Ground In 'Self-Defence' In Unnao - VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
A video showing a police sub-inspector being assaulted during a Ravan Dahan fair in Unnao has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at the Ramlila Maidan in the Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where a group of youths pushed the officer to the ground.

According to reports, the sub-inspector seen in the viral video was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. It is said that he got into an argument with some local youths over an unknown issue, which soon escalated into an exchange of abuses and physical confrontation. During the scuffle, the youths pushed the officer, causing him to fall to the ground. The incident is said to have occurred last night. Someone present at the scene recorded the entire episode and uploaded it to social media, where it quickly went viral within hours.

Following the emergence of the video, the police department immediately took note of the matter and launched an investigation. Officials said efforts are underway to identify both the sub-inspector and the youths involved in the assault.

City Circle Officer (CO City) Deepak Yadav stated that a thorough investigation into the incident is being conducted. He added that departmental action will be taken if the sub-inspector is found to have been intoxicated, and strict legal action will also be initiated against the youths once they are identified.

