Operation ChakraV: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Digital Arrest Fraud Case, Uncovers Transnational Cybercrime Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to remained focus on investigation of Digital Arrests cases. In this regard CBI today carried out coordinated, nationwide searches at approximately 40 locations across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal in connection with a transnational cyber-enabled “digital arrest” fraud, as part of ongoing Operation ChakraV.

FIR Based on Complaints from Nine Victims

CBI had registered a comprehensive FIR, based on the complaints received on NCRP Portal of I4C MHA from 9 different victims of digital arrest. CBI then conducted detailed investigation by focussing on both mule accounts and telecommunication channels used to approach the victim. This led to identification of approx. 40 individuals who were part of the organised cyber-crime network perpetrating the digital arrest fraud.

Domestic Facilitation Network Exposed

During the operation, CBI has unearthed an extensive domestic facilitation network found involved in supplying mule bank accounts and enabling parallel hawala channels for layering and movement of proceeds of crime.

Investigation has revealed that part of money had been withdrawn in India and remaining was sent abroad, to be then withdrawn from foreign located ATMs.

Analysis of more then 15000 IP addresses revealed that the perpetrators of the digital arrest frauds were carrying out its operations from foreign locations including Cambodia and using Indian mule account holders to carry out layering and integration of proceeds of crime.

The network was found to have supported highvalue fund flows through coordinated mules and money transfer agents and high-speed money movement was carried out using Fintech infrastructure.

Evidence Recovery and Analysis Underway

Digital devices, KYC documents, SIM cards, and WhatsApp communication archives recovered during the searches are being examined to establish endtoend linkages among domestic facilitators and main conspirators, and to map the modus operandi, financial trails, and communication infrastructure used in the offence.

CBI’s Commitment to Combating Cybercrime

CBI remains committed to combating cyber-enabled financial crimes through sustained intelligence-led operations, inter-agency coordination, and the use of advanced digital forensics to counter complex transnational fraud networks.