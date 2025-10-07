CBI Joins Interpol’s Operation HAECHI-VI, Busts Global Cyber Crime Networks Targeting US, German Nationals; 8 Key Operatives Arrested

CBI arrests 8 offenders, dismantles cybercrime call centres under Interpol’s Operation HAECHI-VI | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has actively participated in Operation HAECHI-VI launched by Interpol targeting seven specific types of crimes, namely, cyber-enabled financial crime, voice phishing, love/romance scam, online sextortion, investment fraud, money laundering associated with illegal online gambling, business email compromise and e-commerce fraud.

Coordinated International Effort

During Operation HAECHI-VI, International Operations Division of CBI closely coordinated with FBI US Department of Justice and the German authorities and arrested 08 offenders and identified 45 suspects who were indulging in the transnational cyber enabled financial crimes and subjecting the minor girls to sexual offences online. Cash amount of USD 66,340 was recovered from the offenders and 30 bank accounts involved in the crime were blocked.

Arrests Based on FBI Inputs

CBI acting upon operational inputs received from FBI, US Department of Justice apprehended two offenders who were targeting minor US girls online through social media platforms inducing and intimidating those minor girls to share their obscene images/videos.

On operational inputs received from FBI, US Department of Justice, CBI also busted and dismantled a network of cyber-enabled transnational financial crime being operated through illegal call centres at New Delhi and Amritsar targeting US nationals online under pseudonymous identities and defrauding them under the guise of providing tech support services.

German Inputs Lead to Another Bust

On inputs received from the German Authorities, CBI busted and dismantled another network of cyber-enabled transnational financial crime being operated through an illegal call centre at Siliguri, Darjeeling targeting German nationals online under pseudonymous identities and defrauding them under the guise of providing tech support services.

Impact of Operation HAECHI-VI

Cyber enabled crime networks pose a significant threat to the safety of citizens. As part of Operation HAECHI-VI, CBI rapidly identified and took action on the organized technology enabled crime networks in close coordination with INTERPOL and foreign law enforcement agencies. The Operation has resulted in significant disruption and dismantling of major transnational cyber-enabled crime networks.