Kerala Lottery Result: October 08, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-21 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-21 will be announced today, Wednesday, October 08 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-21 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-21 for Wednesday, 08-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DD 289424 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: N SHOUKKATH ALI

Agency No.: P 2034

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 289424 DB 289424

DC 289424 DE 289424

DF 289424 DG 289424

DH 289424 DJ 289424

DK 289424 DL 289424 DM 289424

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DG 345719 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: A SASI

Agency No.: D 3491

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DF 318122 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: P N SUDHEER

Agency No.: R 6458

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0012 0121 0160 1003 1298 1349 1458 3011 3344 3983 5714 5795 7369 7445 8708 8881 8999 9519 9539

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1383 2262 2516 4792 6378 9251

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0628 0744 1780 2488 3091 3168 3507 3938 4241 4320 4731 4828 5690 5869 6094 6476 6992 7098 7330 7748 8229 8254 8307 8460 9471

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0161 0479 0507 0616 0669 0756 0760 0858 1084 1129 1218 1299 1398 1631 1641 1773 1804 1914 2056 2099 2134 2218 2250 2336 2370 2586 2649 2998 3133 3157 3410 3716 3888 4051 4129 4148 4151 4245 4401 4402 4520 4709 4732 4880 4893 4950 5180 5363 5389 5400 5460 5517 5967 5968 6322 6351 6401 6475 6644 6950 7221 7769 7794 8282 8336 8538 8612 8714 9096 9149 9409 9470 9523 9585 9833 9916

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0005 0056 0253 0358 0437 0448 0477 0706 0722 0726 0899 0954 1056 1142 1167 1357 1472 1483 1984 1987 2023 2324 2526 2631 2972 3031 3053 3070 3169 3222 3361 3579 3643 3698 3770 3802 3832 3997 4087 4172 4326 4479 4555 4832 5095 5126 5294 5315 5493 5578 5627 5643 5730 5766 5824 5953 6012 6115 6129 6176 6195 6258 6536 6647 6845 6997 7108 7201 7287 7301 7306 7485 7591 7646 7766 7807 7813 7870 7986 8011 8169 8268 8276 8325 8347 8490 8677 8831 8973 9283 9338 9562 9600 9608 9652 9878

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

3372 2580 9646 7265 3187 5310 1027 9113 8964 4054 6537 1262 6927 9099 1824 2640 4186 3143 1730 2720 9744 3939 8129 4511 2023 5191 2971 4664 1718 6118 8106 7380 2060 5531 6411 7801 5082 8184 5982 3669 1494 0119 8920 7181 8290 4013 8977 1497 4974 4576 3186 5426 1727 7977 6135 4715 4787 4780 1726 0252 0372 8593 5588 4470 2865 0885 6367 7487 2508 8506 0180 8659 5375 9912 8788 7212 3289 5211 1042 1703 9487 4909 7931 8735 9897 4373 0240 1626 1678 9342 4503 8523 8505 3723 3331 4390 0900 7593 1991 9296 9011 4995 9907 1272 8679 3597 2047 8111 0482 0691 0647 0313 0858 4926 1046 4961 2621 4067 9371 1094 3955 2209 1613 2970 4189 8165

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.