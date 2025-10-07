Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, October 07, 2025, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-488 draw will take home a whopping ₹75 lakh. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-488 for Tuesday, 07-10-2025.

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SL 313693 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: BILA

Agency No.: R 10279

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

SA 313693 SB 313693

SC 313693 SD 313693

SE 313693 SF 313693

SG 313693 SH 313693

SJ 313693 SK 313693 SM 313693

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SJ 883149 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR V

Agency No.: M 3114

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SE 583748 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD M K

Agency No.: W 533

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1312 1317 1747 1843 3623 4016 4029 5243 5714 5761 6404 6655 6657 7082 7306 8362 8495 9055 9910

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3412 3837 4223 7076 7938 8947

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0127 0187 0850 1023 2510 2549 2652 2709 2888 2936 3064 3549 3662 3897 3962 6102 6549 7146 7204 7609 8015 8152 8377 9226 9274

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn76 times)

0244 0643 0693 0926 1003 1040 1299 1519 1685 1782 1789 1909 1984 2299 2446 2516 2556 2740 2826 3374 3554 3590 3823 3844 4162 4206 4283 4535 4548 4712 4778 4905 4926 4958 5059 5065 5072 5328 5364 5373 5711 5873 6086 6098 6196 6257 6295 6470 6629 6722 6762 6784 7144 7214 7303 7314 7566 7595 7816 7931 8125 8239 8281 8325 8348 8600 8610 8718 8800 9326 9382 9693 9809 9858 9867 9930

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0060 0155 0339 0394 0520 0522 0699 0877 0894 0983 1011 1233 1532 1559 1657 1942 2065 2303 2362 2383 2571 2698 2702 2835 2887 2938 3011 3016 3052 3279 3707 3729 3831 3950 3952 3966 3993 4112 4153 4213 4219 4233 4507 4608 4613 4746 4846 4946 5145 5397 5533 5818 5945 5965 6069 6186 6197 6228 6638 6700 6773 6970 7105 7122 7403 7493 7708 7717 7962 7972 8060 8122 8142 8147 8508 8621 8629 8900 9070 9131 9159 9170 9287 9514 9710 9770 9802 9851 9934 9983

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0092 0160 0239 0341 0403 0407 0415 0435 0457 0535 0548 0665 0686 0898 0911 1007 1119 1153 1203 1205 1378 1458 1471 1619 1682 1736 1739 1835 1980 1996 2040 2089 2218 2414 2433 2481 2527 2789 2956 2967 3038 3148 3242 3244 3250 3309 3369 3375 3449 3465 3503 3551 3562 3570 3589 3610 3612 3659 3687 3867 3902 3939 4030 4052 4165 4187 4279 4285 4402 4560 4627 4666 4730 4767 4896 5014 5047 5055 5063 5185 5211 5250 5273 5330 5417 5458 5607 5627 5718 5742 5997 6009 6030 6046 6085 6255 6277 6412 6420 6456 6521 6529 6558 6565 6583 6610 6693 6718 6739 6748 6849 7040 7167 7206 7254 7291 7435 7484 7697 7714 7767 7795 7797 7806 7841 7855 8046 8048 8155 8197 8205 8419 8486 8826 8868 9083 9094 9137 9206 9275 9502 9512 9654 9712 9728 9830 9849 9875 9915 9964

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-487: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.