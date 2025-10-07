 UP Governor Anandiben Patel Unveils DM Jaunpur’s Book ‘Karm Kumbh’
The book offers an administrative perspective on the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting the planning, foresight, and dedication required to manage an event of such scale. It emphasizes the sensitivity of administration towards all sections of society and presents insights from multiple viewpoints.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Jaunpur: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel unveiled a new book, Karm Kumbh (The Karma Kumbh), authored by Jaunpur District Magistrate and IAS officer Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh. The launch took place at the Seminar Hall of Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.

The book offers an administrative perspective on the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting the planning, foresight, and dedication required to manage an event of such scale. It emphasizes the sensitivity of administration towards all sections of society and presents insights from multiple viewpoints.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Singh acknowledged the guidance of the state leadership, saying the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh is credited to the able and effective leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speakers at the ceremony noted that initiating work on this day adds vigour and positivity, a sentiment reflected in the book’s core message.

A day before the launch, Dr. Singh presented a copy of Karm Kumbh to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and received his blessings and guidance.

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including Minister of Higher Education Yogendra Upadhyay, Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajni Tiwari, Reliance Chairman Sunil Dutt, Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University Professor Dr. Vandana Singh, District Magistrate of Ghazipur, and Chief Development Officers of Ghazipur and Jaunpur, Dhruv Khadia, among others.

Edited by senior journalist and political analyst Kamlesh Pandey from Delhi-NCR, the book has been praised for its compilation of cultural narratives and administrative insights. It is seen as a significant contribution to the documentation of Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural and administrative heritage.

Dr. Singh is a prolific writer whose previous works include Kaal Prerana, based on his experiences during the COVID-19 period, and Karm Nirnay, a collection of administrative memoirs. Both earlier books were unveiled by the former Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan.

