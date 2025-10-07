 Odisha: Crocodile Drags Woman Into River; Onlookers Attempts To Rescue Her But Fail - VIDEO
When locals saw the crocodile dragging the woman into the river, they tried but failed to save her.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

A 57-year-old woman went missing after a crocodile pulled her into the Kharasrota river in Odisha's Jajpur district. A distressing video of the incident has emerged on social media showing the crocodile dragging the woman's body through the river.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Kantia village within the Binjharpur Police Station area when the woman, identified as Soudamini Mahala, was bathing in the river on Monday afternoon.

"The woman was taking a bath in the Kharasrota river at approximately 4 pm on Monday. A crocodile pulled her into the fast-flowing water. Villagers present on the riverbank attempted to chase the reptile but were unable to rescue her," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

