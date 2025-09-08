Kanpur: Enraged Wife Jumped Into Ganga River Over Fight With Her Husband; Encountered With Crocodile, And This Happened... | X @darshak_24

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking yet strange incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, where a fight between husband and wife led to headlines today. Reportedly, a woman identified as Malti, wife of Suresh, jumped into the Ganga river in a fit of rage after getting into an argument with her husband. As she jumped into the river to commit suicide, she was encountered by a crocodile and and to save her life, she climbed a nearby tree and spent the whole night there.

According to the reports, Ahirwan resident Suresh often had arguments with his wife Malti over one thing or the other. On Saturday night, September 6, the couple got into another fight. Suresh asked his wife to make tea, but Malti denied, as she was tired and asked him to make it himself. The argument started with tea, and gradually turned into a fight. Malti left the house in anger.

Malti, fuming with anger, reached the Ganga bridge at Jajmau. In a fit of rage, she jumped into the Ganga River from the bridge. As soon as she jumped into the river, she regretted it and started swimming back to the shore. As soon as she reached the shore of the river, a huge crocodile caught her attention.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was a risky job to get closer to the crocodile. But, it was riskier to stay in the flowing water. Thus, she climbed a nearby tree and spent the rest of the night on the tree. In the morning, when the people of the nearby village were passing by the bank of the Ganga, Malti, sitting in a tree, called for help. Villagers were stunned to see her climb the tree.

When Malti told the whole story while crying, the villagers immediately informed the police. As soon as the information was received, Jajmau police post in-charge Vinay Yadav reached the spot with his team. The woman was brought down safely and brought to the post with the help of Childline.