Mumbai Viral Video: Bajaj Qute Converted To Auto Spotted On WEH Leaves Netizens Asking, 'Will This Even Go To SoBo?' |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s traffic scenes are known for surprises, but a new one has taken social media by storm, where a Bajaj Qute car converted into an autorickshaw, spotted cruising down the Western Express Highway (WEH). A video captured by a commuter and shared online shows the compact four-wheeler, modified to function like an auto, smoothly navigating through the city’s busy lanes while comfortably seating passengers inside.

The clip, posted on Friday, quickly went viral. In the caption, the commuter described the vehicle as a welcome upgrade to Mumbai’s transport mix, writing, “Auto rickshaw upgrade to Mumbai. Today I spotted a Bajaj Qute converted into an auto — a four-wheeled ride that’s safer, smarter, and way better than a regular auto. Hats off to this much-needed upgrade for our city! Amazing how one idea and a little effort can bring real change to the streets.”

Netizens React To Viral Video

The internet, predictably, reacted with humour, curiosity and classic Mumbai sarcasm. The most viral response came from a user who asked, “Now would this go to South Mumbai?”, a cheeky reference to the long-standing rule that bans autorickshaws in SoBo. Another user jumped in with a practical concern, “Wondering if this runs on meter or cab fares.” A third commenter kept it simple, asking, “How many seats?”

The Bajaj Qute, although not new to India, is still rare enough to turn heads. Marketed as the country’s first quadricycle, it sits between an autorickshaw and a small car in terms of size and function. Available in CNG and LPG variants, the Qute runs on a 216.6 cc engine, offering excellent fuel efficiency, low emissions and easy drivability through narrow city roads. Its enclosed cabin provides more protection from heat, rain and pollution than a standard auto.

Priced between Rs 2,48,000 and Rs 3,61,000, the Qute is commonly used for short urban commutes and last-mile connectivity in some Indian cities. With this viral video, the quadricycle’s potential as a stable and safer alternative to autorickshaws has once again become a topic of public discussion.

Whether this modified Qute signals the start of a new trend or remains a one-off innovation, one thing remains constant that Mumbai’s roads will always deliver something unexpected.

