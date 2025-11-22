 Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station; Harbour Line Train Services Disrupted | Videos
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station; Harbour Line Train Services Disrupted | Videos



Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Dharavi near the Mahim Railway Station today, November 22. The fire broke out at 12.29 pm at a ground plus one structured hutment. As the information of the fire was received, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Ambulance and BMC's ward staff reached the spot. According to several reports, atleast two blast were heard.

Citing a Western Railway Spokesperson, Mid Day reported that five trains were regulated between Mahim and Bandra stations due to the fire.

Calling it a Level-I fire, the MFB said that no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

Western Railway Issues Statement

According to the Western Railway statement, "due to a fire incident in the shanties adjacent to UP Harbour line on the East side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12:15 pm, the electric supply to overhead equipment have been disconnected as a safety measure."

It furhter added, "In view of this, the Harbour line train services have been regulated till the situation is under control. No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site."

