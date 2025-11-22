Palghar Horror: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old Neighbour

AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported from Nalasopara, a 35-year-old man was arrested by the local police for the alleged sexual assault of his 13-year-old neighbour. The accused, who resides in the same colony and is employed by a private company, was arrested late Wednesday night following a formal complaint filed by the minor's family.

The distressing incident reportedly took place around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting the Nalasopara police, the accused visited the victim’s home under the pretense of inquiring about her father, an acquaintance of the family. The minor, believing the request to be genuine, provided her father’s phone number.

Details On The Horror

The situation escalated when the accused reportedly noticed the young girl was home alone. Taking advantage on her isolation, he requested a glass of water. As the survivor turned to go to the kitchen, the police report states that the man followed her, physically restraining her from behind. The terrified girl's attempts to escape were futile as the accused proceeded to sexually assault her. Before fleeing the scene, he allegedly issued a chilling threat, warning the minor that she would be killed if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The trauma was discovered when the girl’s parents returned home at 8:00 pm. They found their daughter withdrawn and visibly shaken, huddled in a corner. Upon gentle questioning, the minor broke down, tearfully recounting the horrific ordeal she had just endured. Deeply shocked by the brutal assault, the family acted swiftly, immediately taking their daughter to the Nalasopara police station to file a complaint.

Also Watch:

Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

The Nalasopara police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the alleged perpetrator under relevant sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police Inspector Kumar Gaurav of the Nalasopara police station confirmed the immediate action taken by the force. “After the complaint was registered, we immediately launched a search for the accused, and arrested him later that night,” Inspector Gaurav stated, according to the report.

