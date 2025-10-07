KSPCB Seals Kannada Bigg Boss Studio For Violating Pollution Norms

Kannada Big Boss | @Big_bosskannada

Bengaluru: The ongoing Kannada Big Boss reality show is in big trouble, after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has directed the studio hosting the reality show to close down with immediate effect, for non-compliance of Pollution norms.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has been issuing notice to Velu Studios and Entertainment, which runs M/S Jolly Wood Studios and Entertainment since April 2024, for releasing sewage water directly without being treated at the STP.

Now, citing various orders of the Supreme Court as well as National Green Tribunal has asked the Ramanagar DC to seal the studio and the BESCOM to shut off power supply to the studio.

The M/S Jolly Wood Studios and Entertainment is running an amusement park, in which the studio is also being established at Bidadi Industrial Estate, under Ramanagar district in the outskirts of Bengaluru. During multiple inspections, the Ramanagar Pollution Control Board RO has stated that the amusement was built without the consent of the Board.

Besides, though the amusement park had established a 250 KLD STP inside the park premises, the waste water generated from the different domains of the park was being discharged outside without being treated, causing pollution in the surrounding areas. The studio also installed two Diesel Generators without permission, causing huge noise pollution.

Besides, the Karnataka Pollution Control Board found out that the amusement park had not obtained forest department and police clearances to set up the establishment. The KSPCB has asked the BESCOM to shut down the power supply to the studio and the amusement park.

The Ramanagar DC has been entrusted with the work of sealing the entire studio facility.