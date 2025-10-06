Kerala Lottery Results Live, Oct 06, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-23 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

Kerala, October 06: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-23 lottery results for Monday, October 06, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-23 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-23 for Monday, 06-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

BB 736437

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 736437 BC 736437

BD 736437 BE 736437

BF 736437 BG 736437

BH 736437 BJ 736437

BK 736437 BL 736437 BM 736437

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BD 251562

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BC 864370

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0284 1242 1469 2432 3307 3590 3592 4258 6103 6336 6374 6475 6641 7525 8311 8479 8760 9163 9451

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3383 4392 5745 6693 7542 9258

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0302 0337 0389 0897 1317 1483 1806 2250 2326 2611 3272 3422 4077 4094 4202 4753 5041 5123 6337 6676 6783 8201 9564 9672 9952

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0119 0322 0500 0629 0708 0867 1429 1487 1857 1909 1914 2026 2573 2751 2764 3078 3127 3153 3163 3210 3315 3356 3469 3782 3823 3881 3903 3905 3958 4021 4026 4040 4072 4211 4254 4374 4587 4815 5044 5323 5450 5498 5620 5756 6301 6452 6643 6763 7140 7149 7268 7272 7390 7395 7403 7450 7532 7625 7792 7830 7910 7954 7975 8075 8084 8438 8542 8648 8997 9028 9069 9144 9147 9172 9306 9626

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

2424 3590 0022 1574 6966 1157 8091 4871 6344 7878 8037 6973 0532 7876 0743 4073 7742 6945 9545 2312 6708 5387 8214 6888 0115 6796 5813 6669 3276 9677 1258 9832 3076 9527 0367 4812 0479 8503 4022 0072 7583 7291 2483 4136 7634 2011 8170 3226 3468 8679 3538 9447 3220 2396 5346 8488 8737 1452 4527 9182 7735 5509 9712 6781 0550 7702 7709 1583 6156 0817 9960 5573 6745 2097 8479 1294 3349 0110 7635 7180 1056 5819 5198 8791 3527 3619 3378 0148.

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-23: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.