 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling Station, First Time Electors & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling Station, First Time Electors & More

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling Station, First Time Electors & More

A total of 90,712 polling stations will be set up across the state this time. According to the Election Commission, webcasting coverage will be 100 per cent.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections at a press conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, at 4 pm today.

The elections will be conducted in two phases, with voting scheduled for 6 November and 11 November. The counting of votes will take place on 14 November.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that the Bihar elections would be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner. "There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at the press conference.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats in total, of which 203 are general seats, two seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and 38 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Settles At Record Low Of 88.82 Against US Dollar Amid Strong Greenback, Crude Price Surge
Rupee Settles At Record Low Of 88.82 Against US Dollar Amid Strong Greenback, Crude Price Surge
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Attack On CJI Gavai, Calls It ‘Shameful & Abhorrent’
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Attack On CJI Gavai, Calls It ‘Shameful & Abhorrent’
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Demands Judicial Enquiry Into Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire As Rajasthan Govt Forms Six-Member Panel
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Demands Judicial Enquiry Into Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire As Rajasthan Govt Forms Six-Member Panel

The state has 7.43 crore registered electors, comprising 3.92 crore male voters, 3.5 crore female voters, and 1,725 transgender voters. First-time voters number 14.01 lakh, while over 14,000 voters are above the age of 100 years.

A total of 90,712 polling stations will be set up across the state this time. According to the Election Commission, webcasting coverage will be 100 per cent.

Along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections, the ECI announced the dates for by-elections in eight assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha. The polling for the by-polls in all eight assembly seats will take place on 11th November. The counting of votes will be done on 14th November.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling...

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Attack On CJI Gavai, Calls It ‘Shameful & Abhorrent’

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Attack On CJI Gavai, Calls It ‘Shameful & Abhorrent’

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Demands Judicial Enquiry Into Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire As Rajasthan...

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Demands Judicial Enquiry Into Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire As Rajasthan...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In 2 Phases On November 6 &...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In 2 Phases On November 6 &...