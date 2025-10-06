Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Announces Poll Schedule, Check Total Number Of Voters, Poling Station, First Time Electors & More

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections at a press conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, at 4 pm today.

The elections will be conducted in two phases, with voting scheduled for 6 November and 11 November. The counting of votes will take place on 14 November.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that the Bihar elections would be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner. "There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at the press conference.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats in total, of which 203 are general seats, two seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and 38 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The state has 7.43 crore registered electors, comprising 3.92 crore male voters, 3.5 crore female voters, and 1,725 transgender voters. First-time voters number 14.01 lakh, while over 14,000 voters are above the age of 100 years.

A total of 90,712 polling stations will be set up across the state this time. According to the Election Commission, webcasting coverage will be 100 per cent.

Along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections, the ECI announced the dates for by-elections in eight assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha. The polling for the by-polls in all eight assembly seats will take place on 11th November. The counting of votes will be done on 14th November.