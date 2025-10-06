 Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Attack On CJI Gavai, Calls It ‘Shameful & Abhorrent’
In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as shameful and said the "mindless act" shows how hate and fanaticism have engulfed society.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel.

"An attempt to attack the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court today is unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent. It is an attack on the dignity of our Judiciary and the rule of law," Kharge said in a post on X.

He said that it was disturbing that a sitting judge, who rose to the nation's highest judicial office through merit, integrity, and perseverance, was targeted in such a manner.

"It reflects an attempt to intimidate and humiliate a man who has broken social barriers to uphold the Constitution.

"Such a mindless act shows how hate, fanaticism and bigotry has engulfed our society in the past decade," the Congress president said.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. The safety and security of our Judiciary is paramount. Let justice and reason prevail, not intimidation," Kharge asserted.

Earlier, despite the disconcerting act, the CJI remained unfazed and continued with the hearings. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

According to many lawyers, the incident occurred when a bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases.

The lawyer, who was later identified as Rakesh Kishor, and is a resident of Mayur Vihar, approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judges.

The security personnel present in the court caught the lawyer and escorted him out.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

