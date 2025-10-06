Haryana Inks 6 MoUs With Japanese Cos, Attracting ₹1,185 Cr Investment, Generating Over 13k Jobs

The delegation led by Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini, currently on a visit to Japan, signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent Japanese corporations on the first day of its visit on Monday.

An official statement said that these MoUs are anticipated to bring investments worth about Rs 1,185 crore to Haryana and generate employment opportunities for over 13,000 youth in the state.

The delegation included Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, chief principal secretary to the chief minister Rajesh Khullar, principal secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, commissioner and secretary of industries and commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal, commissioner and secretary of foreign cooperation Amneet P Kumar, besides other senior government officials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Address Global Fintech Fest 2025 In Mumbai On October 9

The chief minister Saini held discussions with top Japanese companies such as AISIN, Air Water, TASI, Nambu, Denso, Sojitz, Nissin, Kawakin, and Toppan.

During these interactions, he stressed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation between Haryana and Japan and proposed initiatives to strengthen partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from both regions.