West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Lead Rally In Thakurnagar On November 25 Against SIR Verification

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hit the streets again against SIR at Matua dominated area Thakurnagar in Bongaon on November 25.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, after walking a few kilometers the Chief Minister will hold a rally at the culminating point.

“The rally is aimed to meet the anxiety among Matua voters regarding the implications of the Election Commission’s SIR verification exercise,” said the TMC sources.

Notably, on Thursday Mamata had also written a letter to ECI urging the poll body to stop SIR exercise.

Incidentally, not just in south Bengal, confusion among Matuas were also seen in north Bengal as many people from the Matua community are long-term residents and refugees here from Bangladesh.

TMC sources also mentioned that the party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also hold a virtual meeting with party leaders and public representatives on November 24 to discuss SIR.

Meanwhile, several hundreds of people gather at Hakimpur border at north 24 parganas to return to Bangladesh.

Hasan Kazi who was seen at Hakimpur border waiting for his chance to cross the border said that after cyclonic storm Aila destroyed his house in Bangladesh, he along with few others crossed border and had entered West Bengal and used to stay at New Town area and used to work as rag-picker.

Hasina bibi who came to Kolkata after Covid-19 pandemic used to run a fast-food center along with her husband but since she doesn’t have any documents of 2002 is leaving India and is returning to Bangladesh.

Many people who were waiting for their chances to cross the border also admitted that they had enjoyed the facilities of Bengal government’s scheme ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking to X said, “West Bengal just felt earthquake tremors. @MamataOfficial, was it because of SIR?”