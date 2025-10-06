Varanasi Emerges As India’s Fastest-Growing Tourism Hub, Surpassing Goa And Shimla |

Varanasi has rewritten India’s tourism map, emerging as one of the fastest-growing destinations in the country. Once known primarily as a sacred pilgrimage site, the ancient city has now transformed into a global tourism hotspot, attracting record numbers of domestic and foreign visitors.

Record Footfall: Over 11 Crore Visitors in 2024

Official data from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and the Ministry of Tourism show that over 11 crore tourists visited Varanasi in 2024, marking an 18.7 percent increase from the previous year.

Even more remarkable is the surge in foreign tourist arrivals, which have grown more than 120 times since 2021.

In 2021, just 2,566 foreign tourists visited the city. The figure rose to 83,741 in 2022, then to 2,01,904 in 2023, and finally to 3,09,932 in 2024. By June 2025 alone, nearly 1.88 lakh foreign visitors had already arrived, indicating a strong upward trajectory.

Varanasi Outpaces Traditional Tourist Destinations

The tourism boom has propelled Varanasi ahead of many traditional tourist hubs such as Goa and Shimla. Domestic footfall jumped from 30.7 lakh in 2021 to over 10.97 crore in 2024, while the first half of 2025 alone saw 12.96 crore visitors.

Government’s Cultural and Infrastructure Push Pays Off

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh attributed this unprecedented growth to the city’s cultural revival and massive infrastructure push.

“The government’s sustained effort to project Varanasi as a global spiritual and cultural hub has paid off,” he said.

“Along with Ayodhya, Mathura, and Prayagraj, Kashi has become part of a religious tourism triangle attracting visitors throughout the year.”

He added that Ayodhya alone recorded over 16 crore visitors in 2024, following the consecration of the Ram Temple, while Mathura and Prayagraj also witnessed sharp increases in footfall.

Overall, foreign tourist arrivals in Uttar Pradesh rose from 16 lakh in 2023 to more than 22 lakh in 2024, with Varanasi contributing a significant share.

Economic Ripple Effect Across Uttar Pradesh

A senior tourism official, Dinesh Kumar, said the surge has brought wide-ranging economic benefits.

“The development of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the growing prominence of Ayodhya and Vindhyachal have reshaped Uttar Pradesh’s religious tourism circuit,” he said.

“The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 has further boosted momentum, acting as a catalyst for the tourism sector.”

Local businesses have flourished as a result. Hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, and transport operators have seen record demand, while thousands of residents have gained new employment opportunities.

Schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD have enhanced infrastructure, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

World-Class Infrastructure Enhancing Visitor Experience

Government records show that in the first six months of 2025 alone, more than 12.9 crore tourists have already visited the city.

The ongoing expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and the construction of new convention centers and hospitality facilities are expected to further strengthen the city’s global appeal.

Heritage Meets Modernity

Experts say Varanasi’s success lies in blending its timeless heritage with modern amenities.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, inaugurated in 2021, has dramatically improved pilgrim management and city access, while initiatives like riverfront beautification, smart city projects, and 24-hour security surveillance have made the city cleaner and safer.

A Year-Round Destination

Tour operators report that visitor inflow is now steady year-round, no longer limited to festive or pilgrimage seasons.

Many international travelers are also exploring nearby sites such as Sarnath, Mirzapur, and Chunar, extending the benefits across the regional economy.

Rediscovering the Soul of India

Varanasi’s transformation from a traditional pilgrimage destination into a vibrant global tourism hub reflects the power of vision-led development and cultural pride.

As a senior tourism official remarked, “The world is rediscovering Kashi — not just as a sacred city, but as the soul of India’s living heritage.”