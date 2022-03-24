Watch video: Students of NSD Varanasi learn 'travel dance' at Udupi's Yakshagana Kendra

Drama artists need not only master acting skills, but also try imbibing other art forms to enlighten their performances.

Students of National School of Drama (NSD) Varanasi were spotted learning the 'travel dance', also called as Prayana kunitha, at Udupi's Yakshagana Kendra.

"Taal se taal mila! We are here at Udupi for a month training , and enjoying every moment," said Saurabh Pandey, a student of NSD Varnasi.

In the video, we can see young talented theatre artists hooking to the steps of the trainer. In the typical style, they can be seen holding a stick in one hand and graciously performing a a symbolic hand gesture in other. Their facial expressions and energy reflect on the passion, interest towards learning the 'travel dance' from the experienced.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:02 PM IST