Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

No, the headline isn’t a glitch. However, it was just meant for the readers to pause and ponder for a while of whether it was an error. Similar to how you were thinking of what went wrong with the headline, we wondered how a couple’s personal moments made 'news'.

In the recent past, several media outlets shared the viral video of a young couple kissing at Mumbai based railway stations. To the unversed, the two were first filmed at Dombivli platform no. 5 and later caught on camera by commuters at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT.

However, the internet is furious over such reportage that sensationalized Public display of affection PDA scenes from the city. People took to Twitter and slammed over media brands that published articles over the viral video. The news stories, that mostly ran along the video file or its snippets, were criticized for publicizing one’s personal moments.

People brought to notice opining that ‘kissing’ in public could be unacceptable in India, just like smoking, urinating or spitting is. Later, questioning why copies ran over love and romance scenes but not socially insulting behaviors like the other stated.

In this regard, a Twitter user who goes by the name Arti Ghargi wrote, “This is so stupid. Men urinating or flashing at women at Railway station is a common occurrence. But it hardly receives this kind of angry reaction. A couple kisses and all hell break loose. Should catch those who recorded it violating their privacy.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



Another user emphasized over nuisances spotted regularly over the railway platforms and said, “Rather register a complaint when sm1 is spitting, shitting, littering in public places..No one gives a damn when someone is Littering at public places.”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking to the Free Press Journal, two media students added their say over the issue.

Ajay Mane, student of the Mumbai University suggested that this is mere sensationalism aimed at getting more views. He condemned such news writing patterns and said, “We are taught of ethics and newsworthiness in our curriculum, but when there is a thin line difference of what can or can’t be covered - morals go for toss. Digital news media is trying to establish a better audience reach via such kind of videos.”

Another student of Mass Communication and Journalism Anjali George said, “This is utter sham. Look at the way headlines were framed, ‘Arre deva’...I’m fully supporting PDA, but getting it to the news is a concern. Honestly, there is a limit to sensationalizing things and happenings.

As per section 294 of the Indian Penal Code, PDA is a criminal offence with a punishment of imprisonment up to 3 months or a fine, or both. A lawyer, requesting confidentiality, brought to notice that it being the closest bet, yet it is almost impossible to convict the couple under this section 294. "They can sue the person(s) who clicked their photos without consent. However, it will be difficult to find out the person(s) who did this without technical assistance,” he said.

The lawyer also mentioned how society might embarrass the concerned individuals, “We are a medieval society with very low tolerance. Going by the field day the media is having at their expense, I am almost certain that these two will get something from their parents if they were to ever find out, instead of their parents standing by them. We then get into the sordid cycle of 'victim shaming'. The media can help by standing by them or at least by not reporting things like people kissing.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:36 PM IST