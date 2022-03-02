Internet sensation Nilraj Kadam turns 'whale' in viral video, spouts water from swimming pool

When the word 'Whale' is prompted to us, the cliche image to pop on top of our minds would be the animal in its water-spouting moment. Even the emojis or the emoticons widely represent the whale in such a fashion, displaying the blue coloured aquatic species throwing off some water high in the air - just to look like it were a whale fountain.

To the common picture that rolls our imagination for the animal, content creator and internet sensation Nilraj Kadam posted a video with a caption that, "Whales all the time be like..." The Instagram reel showed Kadam imitating a whale in the waters.

In the video, which was posted few days back, we can spot the whale version of Nilraj Kadam. For the duration of the video, Kadam is seen imitating how the whales move in the water pushing the liquid above. Recreating the whale's water spouting scene, the internet sensation uses his mouth to throw of water in regular intervals, during his swim in a pool.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since the video hit the internet, it has gathered over 18K views, 1,000 likes and several comments. Netizens appreciated the video of the Instagram user and wrote, "Are bhaari ekdm", "Hahaha". While, a viewer was left confused by Kadam turned Whale, believing it was a fish, and commented, "Machli jal ki rani hai jeevan uska paani hai".

Take a look at some reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:10 PM IST