Watch video: Music artist Prateeksha Srivastava sings 'Jab Saiyaan' from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has proved to be one of the biggest openers amidst the pandemic, and is winning hearts of the audience.

To the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' made to the cinemas on February 25, 2022. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light area.

Soon after the songs from the film were out, prior to the big screen opening, the likes hit in no time. The song 'Jab Saiyaan' sung by Shreya Ghoshal is one of the melodies from the Alia Bhatt starrer. The song was tried in a soulful attempt by a music artist, who is popular on the MOJ app, Prateeksha Srivastava.

In the video shared by Prateeksha on her Instagram page, we can see her enjoying and feel-fully rendering the 'Jab Saiyaan' song from the recent release. In the video, she also mentions that she in love with this song, and later begins singing with a beautiful aalap for the song. Then in the video, the lyrics follow in her the music artist's mesmerizing version.

"...uff what a song! ... There is no saiyyan in my life but while singing this song I felt as if there's one," read the caption of the video post. Since posted few days ago, the video has gathered over 6K views and hundreds of comments. Netizens wrote in praise of her voice and said, "beautiful", "wow" and so on...

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:13 PM IST