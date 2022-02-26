Twitterati is tired of 'historic moments' in life, here's why

“History is made every day," reads a quote by American orator Adora Svitak, to which she later adds, "the challenge is getting everyone to pay attention to it." However, people seem to be in agreement with this said quote as quite often there are being updated with the historic moments making the headlines.

For even a millennial, who came into this world in 2000, the days have unfolded with a lot of notable happenings across the globe. For instance, the 9/11 attack to 26/11 bombing and the recent coronavirus pandemic to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. There have been several events that the age group has witnessed in their life time, and the events getting inked in the pages of history.

During the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several people took to social media with the 'tired of historic moments' memes and messages. The trend is back as Twitter is constantly flooded, since weeks, with the 'tired' references over more historic occasions taking place in the world, such as the major conflict that has broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

To take a quick look on whether really there were so many great and remarking events in the past, that left people so done with and to plead for normalcy - even within the last 24 hours, there came a historic announcement.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was announced as President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court. This was a historic moment to not only the citizens of the US but the entire world, as the statement had put the first Black woman on the bench.

However, in the recent past, people have lived through the days when we bid farewell to the Internet Explorer, Blackberry and welcomed Metaverse and Ethereum enabled digital weddings.

Is that all? No, not at all. If we were to list a few 'historic' moments' that tops the mind, check here:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: For weeks, Ukrainians have lived under tension and fearful situation, over the advancing threat of an attack from Russia. However on February 24, the shelling over the Ukrainian capital triggered the conflict between the two regions. Taliban calling for peace over this, along other leaders and nations, was also a moment that stunned individuals.

COVID-19, the spread of the novel coronavirus from Wuhan city, China to the entire world and resulting into various changes to the normal patterns of life was a major 'historic moment' that affected people's lives.

Barack Obama became the first African-American president of the United States, and served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

Young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg got known to the world for challenging eminent leaders over climate change mitigation action.

In 2019, world's largest Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing about 800 Kgs, was unveiled at Delhi’s ISKCON temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The War in Afghanistan was a conflict that reportedly occurred from 2001 to 2021 in the South-Central Asian country of Afghanistan. It began when the United States and its allies invaded the region and toppled the Taliban-ruled Islamic Emirate.

Afghanistan Humanitarian crisis: An unprecedented hunger crisis had triggered in the wake of the economic collapse and ongoing drought. According to reports, by late 2021, nearly half of Afghans were experiencing crisis or worse levels of food insecurity—the highest level ever recorded in Afghanistan and a 37% rise compared to six months earlier.

Cypto currency hit the market and investors in a whole new swing, making it to look a future of business and economy.

These are just a few highlights post 2000, however there could be many more events that contributed to the history at local, national or global level.

Thus, being victims and witnesses to these, Twitterati took to express their wanting to bring back the normal, peaceful lifestyle. Here's how 'tired' netizens reacted on Twitter over 'historic moments', take a look:

Me, as a kid: I wonder what it was like to live through historic moments



Me, now: Oh this sucks — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 24, 2022

Tired of living in these historic moments I just want a boring normal year — Clive Warren (@EyedeasMan) February 21, 2022

I'm tired of living several historic moments in just 2 years — DƎY (@Dey_knew) February 25, 2022

LOOOL I've got plenty of other historic moments going on, I'm tired as is pic.twitter.com/6kg0GFs7Nh — meera (@paper_to_pixels) February 25, 2022

Y’all not tired of living through historic moments? Lmao at 31…I’ve lived through QUITE a few.

I don’t mean to laugh about it…it’s just that this world is so crazy. — Atallah (Blu) Shabazz (@blu_suedeshoes) February 25, 2022

Can’t the world just chill for a minute????? We are all SO TIRED of living through historic moments — Sammy (@vrad__) February 24, 2022

Tired of living through historic moments pic.twitter.com/YQWLWHvDX0 — robert alejandro (@thotsinmybed) February 24, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:19 PM IST