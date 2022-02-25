Watch video: Ukrainian father bids adieu to family, stays back to fight Russia

For weeks, Ukrainians have lived under tension and fearful situation, over the advancing threat of an attack from Russia.

Early on February 24, Russia triggered its shots towards the country, also shelling the capital city of Kyiv. During then, a viral video of a Ukrainian father bidding adieu to his daughter was caught on camera. The glimpse of the goodbye moment is an heartbreaking and emotional reality, resultant of the Ukraine-Russian crisis.

The video shows the father profoundly hugging his little girl, soon to adjust her white cap before and pouring down with tears. She, too, begins to cry in no while during the farewell scenario. The dad then embraces his wife before the two of his family board the bus, presumably transporting them to a safer location.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:00 PM IST