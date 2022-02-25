Watch: Dutch lady sings 'O Antava Mawa' from Pushpa, video goes viral with 2 Million views

The ever hit beat 'O Antava Mawa' from the Tollywood film Pushpa was recently tried by a Dutch women over netizens' request. Her singing video shared on Instagram has gone viral on social media and is winning several hearts.

Emma Heesters, a Dutch singer, rendered the Allu Arjun- Samantha dance number 'O Antava Mawa' and the video has crossed 2 Million views in no time. She didn't fail even a little while tuning into the song, thus comments followed in appreciation.

Watch:

Loading View on Instagram

Having heard her rendition, an Instagram user commented, "... like a Telugu professional singer", "... beautiful voice" and so on... With this song having impressed listeners, along her earlier try to the Punjabi beat 'Bijlee Bijlee', her Indian fans have requested Emma to try, 'Srivalli' beat from Pushpa and the Beast's 'Arabic Kuthu' beat, 'Sirivennala' from Shyam Singha Roy at the earliest.

Here's now netizens reacted, take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:43 AM IST