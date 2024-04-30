Viral X Employee Who Got Fired By Elon Musk Has Now Joined Meta; Happy Netizens Congratulate Her

By: Rahul M | April 30, 2024
Remember Esther Crawford, the viral X employee who slept on floor and got fired by CEO Elon Musk? In a recent post on social media, she notified people about her career update.
After more than a year of being laid off from X, she revealed of finding a new job, that too with the competitor.
Taking to Instagram, Esther mentioned about joining Meta and feeling thrilled about it. In her post, she identified herself as the Director of Product at Meta.
Esther praised Zuck's vision and intensity and pointed out to be one of the factors that make her new role compelling.
She said, "The company is impressive on so many levels and I’m stoked to learn from folks..."
Noting her jump from X to Meta, people found it huge and congratulated Esther on her role.
Congratulatory messages flooded in the comments section alongside wishing her the best.