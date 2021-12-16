Watch video: Dutch lady sings 'Bijlee' song; netizens say her 'Punjabi accent is natural'

The ever hit beat 'Bijlee Bijlee' of Harry Dandhu's was recently tried by a Dutch women as an interesting challenge. Her singing video shared on Instagram as went crazy on social media winning several hearts.

Emma Heesters, a Dutch singer, rendered the song 'Bijlee Bijlee' and touched 5.6 Million viewers including many desi netizens. She didn't skip even a tiny beat while tuning into the song.

She shared the video on her Instagram account few days ago and captioned it. "Bijlee Bijlee. I was up for a new challenge PUNJABI."

Watch video, right here:

Having heard her rendition, an Instagram user commented, "Ohhh my godd!!! IT FEELS LIKE AN INDIAN SINGER ITSELF IS SINGING THIS SONG....your hindi(punjabi) accent seems so natural. I ONCE AGAIN FELL IN LOVE WITH YOUR VOICE. EMMA YOU ALWAYS ROCK. I LOVE YOU!!!!" While, another took write, "OMG your voice is so addictive."

Here's a sneak peek to the comments:

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 04:59 PM IST