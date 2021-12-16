e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, 7,948 recoveries and 343 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, likely to improve from Friday
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 04:59 PM IST

Watch video: Dutch lady sings 'Bijlee' song; netizens say her 'Punjabi accent is natural'

The video was shared by her on Instagram.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The ever hit beat 'Bijlee Bijlee' of Harry Dandhu's was recently tried by a Dutch women as an interesting challenge. Her singing video shared on Instagram as went crazy on social media winning several hearts.

Emma Heesters, a Dutch singer, rendered the song 'Bijlee Bijlee' and touched 5.6 Million viewers including many desi netizens. She didn't skip even a tiny beat while tuning into the song.

She shared the video on her Instagram account few days ago and captioned it. "Bijlee Bijlee. I was up for a new challenge PUNJABI."

Watch video, right here:

Having heard her rendition, an Instagram user commented, "Ohhh my godd!!! IT FEELS LIKE AN INDIAN SINGER ITSELF IS SINGING THIS SONG....your hindi(punjabi) accent seems so natural. I ONCE AGAIN FELL IN LOVE WITH YOUR VOICE. EMMA YOU ALWAYS ROCK. I LOVE YOU!!!!" While, another took write, "OMG your voice is so addictive."

Here's a sneak peek to the comments:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Elon Musk's lookalike spotted in Asia! Here's all you need to know Elon Musk's lookalike spotted in Asia! Here's all you need to know
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 04:59 PM IST
Advertisement