Watch video: Dutch lady sings 'Bijlee' song; netizens say her 'Punjabi accent is natural'

The ever hit beat 'Bijlee Bijlee' of Harry Dandhu's was recently tried by a Dutch women as an interesting challenge. Her singing video shared on Instagram as went crazy on social media winning several hearts.
Emma Heesters, a Dutch singer, rendered the song 'Bijlee Bijlee' and touched 5.6 Million viewers including many desi netizens. She didn't skip even a tiny beat while tuning into the song.
She shared the video on her Instagram account few days ago and captioned it. "Bijlee Bijlee. I was up for a new challenge PUNJABI."
Watch video, right here:
Having heard her rendition, an Instagram user commented, "Ohhh my godd!!! IT FEELS LIKE AN INDIAN SINGER ITSELF IS SINGING THIS SONG....your hindi(punjabi) accent seems so natural. I ONCE AGAIN FELL IN LOVE WITH YOUR VOICE. EMMA YOU ALWAYS ROCK. I LOVE YOU!!!!" While, another took write, "OMG your voice is so addictive."
Here's a sneak peek to the comments:
