 'Standard Of All Amul Products Have Drained': Netizens React On Viral X Post
A woman who wanted to treat herself with a box of the chilled dessert ended up disappointed after her order was delivered in an unideal state.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Standard Of All Amul Products Have Drained | X

It feels bad when you ask for an ice cream to heat the beat but are only served with it in a liquid form, leaving you questioned whether that's even an ice cream or a joke. A woman who wanted to treat herself with a box of the chilled dessert ended up disappointed after her order was delivered in an unideal state.

Taking to X, identified as Nandita Iyer stated that an "Oily frothy liquid...gross stuff" was delivered to her place when she was craving to enjoy an Amul ice cream. "Wonder what Amul is adding to their ice creams these days...Also, this Zepto store isn’t keeping its freezer powered on for sure," she wrote while uploading the picture of the liquidy ice cream.

Check post

Netizens react

Iyer's post has went viral on social media. It fetched more than 5,30,300 views and hundreds of reactions. The remark made people on the internet talking about the issues they face with products delivered to them via these online services. "The standard of all Amul's products have gone down the drain," said netizens.

More reactions below

"Not Amul's fault," said few loyal customers to counter the debate. People were also seen tagging the official handle of the dairy brand seeking a clarification on whether the quality of their produce is compromised.

