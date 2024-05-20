'Standard Of All Amul Products Have Drained': Netizens React On Viral X Post

Standard Of All Amul Products Have Drained | X

It feels bad when you ask for an ice cream to heat the beat but are only served with it in a liquid form, leaving you questioned whether that's even an ice cream or a joke. A woman who wanted to treat herself with a box of the chilled dessert ended up disappointed after her order was delivered in an unideal state.

Taking to X, identified as Nandita Iyer stated that an "Oily frothy liquid...gross stuff" was delivered to her place when she was craving to enjoy an Amul ice cream. "Wonder what Amul is adding to their ice creams these days...Also, this Zepto store isn’t keeping its freezer powered on for sure," she wrote while uploading the picture of the liquidy ice cream.

Wonder what Amul is adding to their ice creams these days. Ordered Amul vanilla gold from @ZeptoNow and opened it instantly. An oily frothy liquid has separated out. Gross stuff.



Also, this Zepto store isn’t keeping its freezer powered on for sure. pic.twitter.com/Hs0gDB8pua — Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 18, 2024

Iyer's post has went viral on social media. It fetched more than 5,30,300 views and hundreds of reactions. The remark made people on the internet talking about the issues they face with products delivered to them via these online services. "The standard of all Amul's products have gone down the drain," said netizens.

May be their main business has become making catchy billboards — Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 18, 2024

May be this gross liquid is the ‘gold’ in Amul gold — Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 18, 2024

Yeah Arun ice creams are far better than Amul, now @MilkyMistIndia is also making ice creams they are also very very good. — Juraij (@juraij_) May 19, 2024

Not Amul's fault



This icecream clearly got melted and refreezed leading to fat separation



BLR doesn't get 24/7 electricity and zepto clearly doesn't care



Another downside of living in Dehati village like places with no reliable electricity https://t.co/R60XaGOTk1 — Sumedh Bhagwat (@sumedhbhagwat) May 18, 2024

"Not Amul's fault," said few loyal customers to counter the debate. People were also seen tagging the official handle of the dairy brand seeking a clarification on whether the quality of their produce is compromised.