Thane Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Man Barred From Voting In Wagle Estate, Says 'Woman Already Voted In His Place'; VIDEO Viral

Thane Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Man Barred From Voting In Wagle Estate, Says 'Woman Already Voted In His Place'; VIDEO

Thane: In a shocking turn of events that occurred in Thane city on Monday, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Wagle Estate, claimed that when he went to the polling booth, he was allegedly informed by the election duty staff that a woman had already voted in his place. The incident took place on the polling booth no 85 today in the morning. As a result of the chaos, he was unable to cast his vote.

A video of the man has gone viral in which he is seen showing his identity cards such as his Aadhar card and voter ID. The man who identifies himself as Selvyn Prabhu Nadar, is seen saying in the video that he visited the booth no 85 in Hanuman Nagar, Wagle Estate where he was barred from voting. On enquiring the reason for the same, Nadar shockingly found out that a woman had already voted in his name.

#WATCH | #Thane: A resident of Hanuman Nagar, Wagle Estate, claims that when he went to the polling booth no 84, he was informed by election duty staff that a woman had already voted in his place. He was unable to cast his vote.#ElectionsWithFPJ #LokSabahElections2024 pic.twitter.com/2bwGvbSbaM — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 20, 2024

He also stated that he had a word with the election duty staff there who allegedly informed him about the some. "I asked them that how can a lady vote in my place, I'm a gentleman. My photo is clearly visible in the list. They gave me no answers on it," said Nadar in the video. Later he can be seen raising an objection against the same and demanding his right to vote.

The video has gone viral garnering attention of netizens. However, there are no confirmed reports shedding light on the authenticity of the incident or any action taken by the Election Commission officials in the matter.

Elections In Thane, Mumbai & Other Regions Underway

Elections in Thane along with 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are underway today for Phase 5. The seats in Mumbai are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.

The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar and Bhiwandi. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.