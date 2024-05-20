Woman Takes Flight From Indiana To Texas And Travels 2,400 Km For A Date With Online Crush, But He Blocks Her Soon

Representative Image | Canva

Ever happened that you were too excited to meet someone, but your plans got cancelled? We understand that it isn't a good feeling when something such like happens, it can rather be quite upsetting. In a similar case, a woman from Indiana travelled kilometres long to meet a man she friended online, only to learn that he had blocked her. Online dating is risky, and this case has become one of the proofs for the statement.

Ditched by online crush

Jasmine and Jamal connected online, and sooner the man also asked her for a date in his city. When Jasmine packed her bags and travelled there, she realised her love life was messed up already. Thrilled to meet her crush whom she had starting feeling for, the 23-year-old Indiana woman spent nearly thirty one thousand rupees and flew 2,400 kms. But she was ditched by Jamal.

He neither appeared at the airport to receive her nor didn't reply to any of her messages, according to reports which figured out that she was duped and stranded as Jamal blocked her contact after promising her a date and a physical meet.

"He mentioned he couldn’t wait..."

Speaking to the media, Jasmine mentioned that she never imagined her online friend to something like this to her and felt that they had a good bond between each other which made they share many things from their lives during their chat. "We’d been getting to know each other...he mentioned he couldn’t wait to see me," she was quoted as saying in news reports.

She started to panic after her date got ruined, rather cancelled. Reportedly, Jasmine knew someone else from Texas she could take comfort in, quite fortunately. She went to her friend's house and resided with her. It is unclear whether she returned any sooner to get back to her life at Indiana.