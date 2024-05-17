 2 Friends From UK Travel Nearly 2,000 Km For A Pizza At Pisa; Their Foodie Trip Goes Viral
2 Friends From UK Travel Nearly 2,000 Km For A Pizza At Pisa; Their Foodie Trip Goes Viral

We believe that most people would prefer going to a restaurant near them instead of walking for miles together to satisfy hunger and food cravings... Here's a case of two friends who went nearly 2,000 km away from their homeland to just grab a pizza for themselves.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Pizza At Pisa | Social media

Italy: Would you join your friend if they ask you to travel with them for hours together for just a sip of coffee or a slice of bread? We believe that most people would prefer going to a restaurant near them instead of walking for miles together to satisfy hunger and food cravings. But here's a case of two friends who went nearly 2,000 km away from their homeland to just grab a pizza for themselves.

Travelling miles away

Morgan Bold and Jess Wooder from Liverpool in the UK took a flight to Pisa to enjoy an authentic Italian pizza. They embarked on a one-day foodie trip covering about 1,161 miles (approx. 1868.4 km) from their city to the pizza destination. Call it a craze for food or just a fun travel, they have certainly caught the attention of the internet for indulging in a long travel of eight hours to grab a pizza.

article-image

Just pizza or there's more?

The duo recorded their pizza travel in a video and shared it on social media. It showed them walking through the local streets, going shopping and trying Mona Lisa t-shirts, heading to temples, and then finally enjoying their pizza, of course some drinks too.

"The food was the best bit, being able to have a pizza while looking at the Leaning Tower of Pisa," Morgan was quoted as saying in news reports. "It was a surreal experience knowing you were going back the same night," she added.

Did they spend too much? The entire adventure reportedly made them spend 170 euros (Rs 15,400) including flight tickets, activities and food.

