Chinese Woman Falls in Love With Pakistani Man on Snapchat, Travels to Islamabad To Meet Him

Chinese Woman Falls in Love With Pakistani Man

Love sees no border, as another case of cross-border love story has emerged in Pakistan. A Chinese woman on Thursday landed in Pakistan's capital Islamabad to meet her 18-year-old friend Javed, whom she befriended and later fell in love with on social media.

Javed is a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan. Gao Feng, a Chinese National, travelled by road via Gilgit Baltistan from China to reach Pakistan. The 21-year-old Chinese woman is on a three-month visit visa to Pakistan.

Couple likely to get married

As per Police, Javed and Gao Feng came in contact with each other through Snapchat and their friendship later turned into a love affair. Citing insecurity at his hometown in the region near Afghanistan, Javed took the Chinese woman to Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir District.

The Chinese woman has been provided with full security in the Samarbagh area, said District Police Officer of Lower Dir District Ziauddin. The police further said that the travel documents of Gao Feng are in order and that the couple has not performed Nikah.

Similar incidents in the past

The news of the Chinese girl travelling to Pakistan for the pursuit of love comes at a time when in a similar incident, a 34-year-old married Indian woman Anju, from Rajasthan, travelled to the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla whom she met on Facebook.

Anju later married Nasrulla after converting to Islam and now has a new name, Fatima.

In another similar incident, Seema Ghulam Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema and Sachin live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

