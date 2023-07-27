MP: Gwalior Police Initiates Probe Against Anju's Family Who Crossed Border To Marry Pakistani Lover |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have initiated an inquiry against the family of Anju, an Indian mother of two who went to Pakistan, converted to Islam and married her social media friend Nasrullah.

The move came on Thursday, after some members of the Hindu Mahasabha gheraoed the SP office and demanded an investigation against Anju’s family as they alleged that the family is receiving foreign funding and is involved in activities with missionaries.

Gwalior police SP Rajesh Chandel confirmed that the Hindu outfit has submitted a memorandum regarding the matter and the police have started a probe.

Anju's family converted to Christianity

Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas lives in Bona village of Tekanpur town under Antri police station area of the district. He converted to Christianity several years ago and got angry when media persons asked him about the conversion soon after Anju’s matter came to light.

Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that there should be an investigation into the circumstances leading to the conversion of the family which migrated from Bhind several years ago.

Anju is now Fatima

Notably, Anju (34), a mother of two children and resident of Alwar, Rajasthan reached Pakistan on July 21 to meet Nasrullah (29), whom she had befriended on Facebook.

After the news went viral and people back home started drawing comparisons between Anju and Seema Haider, she issued a video statement saying that she has come to Pakistan legally and will return within two to three days.

However, on Tuesday, she converted to Islam and married Nasrullah in a local court of a district and sessions judge. Anju changed her name to Fatima.

Father says, 'She is dead for us'

When asked about his daughter’s marriage, Gaya Prasad said, “I have no idea what is going on in her mind. That girl, who left her house is dead for us. She didn’t even think about her children or husband.”

He also claimed that his daughter is mentally ill.

