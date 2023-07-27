MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert; Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain Bracing For Intense Showers

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall alert has been issued for several districts in the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Bhopal experienced heavy showers between 4 and 5 AM, resulting in nearly two inches of rainfall, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Narmadapuram is also witnessing intermittent rainfall since 4 AM, with more than 2 inches of rain in just four hours, leading to flooding of roads.

According to media reports, the weather department attributes the ongoing rainfall in the state to a low-pressure cyclonic circulation system, trough line, and moisture.

Around 28 districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall, while cities like Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore, and others may experience light showers.

Since June 1, MP has witnessed an overall excess of 8% rainfall. The western parts have received more than 18% surplus rainfall, while the eastern regions have seen a deficit of about 4% compared to the normal rainfall. The district of Sivani recorded the highest rainfall of 27 inches, whereas Satna observed the least with 8 inches of rainfall.

Districts likely to experience heavy rainfall include Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Sagar.

Here is the weather forecast for the five major cities in MP:

Bhopal: Alert for heavy rainfall, with the possibility of intense showers in the district.

Indore: Expecting light rainfall, while some nearby districts may experience heavy showers.

Gwalior: Chance of drizzling, and in certain areas, there might be heavy rainfall.

Jabalpur: Also, expecting light rainfall with the likelihood of heavy showers in some places.

Ujjain: Alert for heavy rainfall, especially in districts like Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, and Neemuch.

