 Bhopal: 50 Police Personnel To Get DG Commendation Roll And Disc Awards; Presentation On May 22
In different categories the police personnel get the DG CRD for their excellent performance during their duties.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 50 police personnel will be presented DG Commendation Roll and Disc award for their exemplary performance in their duties on May 22 said the officials here on Sunday. In different categories the police personnel get the DG CRD for their excellent performance during their duties. In combating with the dacoity and Naxal operations category, the head constable Archna Kanshana posted in Gwalior to get the disc.

In category of 15-years of clean and excellent documentations 44 police personnel to get the disc, among them are the zonal SP posted in Jabalpur Ashish Khare, additional commissioner of police Indore Rupesh Kumar Dewedi, DSP PRTS Indore Rajinder Sharma, inspector posted in Jabalpur Narendra Kumar Mishra, inspector radio training school Indore Veer Vikram Singh and others.

Three drivers will be awarded for their excellent driving skills during their last 15 years of service and not committing any accident. The awardees include constables Ashok Kumar Bohre, Bhupendra Singh Parmar and Bashil Bhawar. For solving unsolved crime case head constable posted in cyber crime Bhopal P Chinna Rao will be presented disc. Two more personnel Ashish Kumar Shrivas posted in Ayodhya Nagar police station Bhopal and head constable Abhimanyu Verma posted in Shahdol will be presented disc

