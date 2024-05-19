MP: 2 Youths Drown While Making Reel At Jabalpur’s Tilwara Ghat

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An attempt to create a creative reel claimed lives of two youngsters in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The victims, identified as Ankur Goswami, 23, from Shanti Nagar, Dhanwantri Nagar and his friend Neeraj Chakravarty from Lal Baba Parsawada.

According to information, the two youngsters went to Tilwara Ghat Bridge in Jabalpur to shoot some creative reels.

Tilwara Ghat Bridge which spans the narmada river in Jabalpur is notoriously called 'Suicide Point' among locals. On Sunday, Ankur Goswami, 23, from Shanti Nagar with his friend Neeraj Chakravarty went to the Tilwara Ghat Bridge to shoot a reel. During this process, Goswami fell into the narmada river from the bridge. Goswami did not surface after jumping from the small bridge at Tilwara Ghat which made his friend worried for him. In an attempt to find his friend and potentially save him, Chakravarty jumped of the bridge.

Unfortunately, Chakravarty also faced the same fate and drowned in the narmada river. As soon as the local police was informed, they formed a team of divers to find the victims but it was all in vain.

According to information, the Tilwara police are currently investigating the matter to understand the circumstances that led to the deaths of Ankur and Neeraj.