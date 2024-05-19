MP: Villagers Block Road In Dewas After Cattle Remains Found In Khetakhedi; One Arrested

Representational Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions erupted in the Khetakhedi area of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning after police recovered the remains of cattle from a field. A young man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being interrogated at the Barotha police station.

The discovery was made by a local farmer who found only the remains of his cows, which he had tied in his field overnight. District cow protection chief Ramesh Kosal stated that they were alerted about the cow slaughter early Sunday and found bags containing the remains at the scene. The police were immediately notified and the quick response led to arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

Barotha police station in-charge Prateek Rai confirmed the arrest, stating, "We received information about the incident and the villagers had apprehended a suspect. Our team responded promptly, and the youth has been brought to the police station for further questioning."

Outraged by the incident, villagers have blocked the main road in Barotha, demanding the immediate arrest of additional suspects and the demolition of their houses. This has resulted in significant traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. Authorities are currently managing the situation as the investigation continues.