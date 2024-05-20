Bhopal: Man Dies Of Tiger Attack, CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹8L Compensation

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger had attacked two villagers in buffer range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Umaria two days back and one of them died due to injuries on Sunday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the demise of the villager. He said forest department will provide compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.

Raghuveer Singh of village Sukhdas (Umaria) along with Narottam Singh had gone to pluck tendu leaves on Thursday. A tiger attacked both of them. Raghuveer suffered head injuries while Narottam sustained injuries on one of his hand. Both of them were rushed to the nearest hospital. Later Raghuveer Singh was taken to Jabalpur Medical College for treatment where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning.

All Overhead Tanks To Have Water Sensor Under AMRUT-2

161 overhead tanks linked with SCADA of Shyamla Hills water treatment plant. 12 water treatment plants are being monitored through SCADA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All the overhead tanks will be fitted with sensors for monitoring of water level in Bhopal. The hi-tech technical upgradation is being done under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II. In all. 12 water treatment plants are being monitored through SCADA( Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) in the state capital.

And around 161 overhead tanks in the city are linked with SCADA installed at the water treatment plant in Shyamla Hills. BMC commissioner Harendra Narayan has instructed SCADA to make hi-tech to eliminate the need of valve men for supervision. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed SCADA, a hi-tech system to monitor water filling systems through water treatment plants.

The SCADA system allows the civic body to monitor water levels in each tank in real-time, which helps with water distribution management. SCADA is a computerised system designed to collect real-time data and interpret it. It is used in diverse fields, like waste and water management, telecommunication, gas and oil processing, electricity production, and transportation, to regulate and track equipment and production processes in various sectors.