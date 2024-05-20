 Bhopal: City Filmmaker Is Country’s 1st Woman Entrepreneur To Enter Aviation Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: City Filmmaker Is Country’s 1st Woman Entrepreneur To Enter Aviation Sector

Bhopal: City Filmmaker Is Country’s 1st Woman Entrepreneur To Enter Aviation Sector

Fauzia Arshi acquires FlyBig; plans to launch domestic airlines with 20 aircraft.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardseh): Fauzia Arshi, a Bollywood director and producer from Bhopal, is all set to become the first woman entrepreneur in the country to foray in the aviation sector. Her company FA Airlines, an air travel agency based in Mumbai, has acquired regional carrier FlyBig, which currently owns four planes in its fleet. FlyBig is a brand under Big Charter Pvt Ltd. 54-year-old Fauzia is the managing director of FA Airlines, which was incorporated in 2022.

The company signed a pact with FlyBig at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, the headquarters of the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in New Delhi recently. FA Airlines plans to add 20 aircraft to the existing fleet and operate under the central government’s UDAN-RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme) which is meant for democratising domestic air travel.

Read Also
MP Government Lists Modern Facilities For State Planes; Microwave, Fridge, Coffee & Tea Maker In...
article-image

Though, the price at which SA Airlines has acquired FlyBig is not known. Fauzia, who hails from Bhopal and at present lives in Mumbai, told the Free Press over phone that they are in the process of drawing up future plans and that she would come out with details after a fortnight or so. Associated with the Hindi film industry, Fauzia started her career as a film producer and produced Fatso! in 2012. She, then, went on to make her directorial debut with Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi (2015), which was also produced by her. Her other producing credits include Bhaiaji Superhit (2018).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manali Murder: Accused Admits Killing Bhopal Woman; Pressure Of Marriage Made Him Kill Sheetal    ...

Manali Murder: Accused Admits Killing Bhopal Woman; Pressure Of Marriage Made Him Kill Sheetal    ...

Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana: Approx 9K Students Who Scored More Than 75% To Get ₹25000

Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana: Approx 9K Students Who Scored More Than 75% To Get ₹25000

Bhopal: Man Dies Of Tiger Attack, CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹8L Compensation

Bhopal: Man Dies Of Tiger Attack, CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹8L Compensation

Overheard In Bhopal: Angry IPS Officers, Disinclined To Work, Following Footsteps & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Angry IPS Officers, Disinclined To Work, Following Footsteps & More

CM Mohan Yadav To Review Departments’ Performance Next Month

CM Mohan Yadav To Review Departments’ Performance Next Month