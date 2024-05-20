Bhopal: City Filmmaker Is Country’s 1st Woman Entrepreneur To Enter Aviation Sector

Bhopal (Madhya Pardseh): Fauzia Arshi, a Bollywood director and producer from Bhopal, is all set to become the first woman entrepreneur in the country to foray in the aviation sector. Her company FA Airlines, an air travel agency based in Mumbai, has acquired regional carrier FlyBig, which currently owns four planes in its fleet. FlyBig is a brand under Big Charter Pvt Ltd. 54-year-old Fauzia is the managing director of FA Airlines, which was incorporated in 2022.

The company signed a pact with FlyBig at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, the headquarters of the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in New Delhi recently. FA Airlines plans to add 20 aircraft to the existing fleet and operate under the central government’s UDAN-RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme) which is meant for democratising domestic air travel.

Though, the price at which SA Airlines has acquired FlyBig is not known. Fauzia, who hails from Bhopal and at present lives in Mumbai, told the Free Press over phone that they are in the process of drawing up future plans and that she would come out with details after a fortnight or so. Associated with the Hindi film industry, Fauzia started her career as a film producer and produced Fatso! in 2012. She, then, went on to make her directorial debut with Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi (2015), which was also produced by her. Her other producing credits include Bhaiaji Superhit (2018).