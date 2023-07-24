MP Weather Update: IMD Issues High Alert As Heavy Rainfall Hits Indore, Ratlam & 10 Other Districts

MP Weather Update: IMD Issues High Alert As Rainfall Hits Indore, Ratlam & 10 Other Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 12 districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Ratlam, for the next 24 hours. Rainfall may range from 2.5 to 4.5 inches during this period.

State witnesses convergence of cyclonic circulations

Currently, four active weather systems are affecting Madhya Pradesh, but their impact is not widespread across the state. Senior Weather Scientist, H S Pandey stated that the state is experiencing a convergence of cyclonic circulations and the meeting of eastern and western winds, affecting southern MP and Maharashtra. The monsoon trough is also passing through the region, causing rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Regions record rainfall more than usual

IMD Bhopal reports an overall rainfall surplus of 15% from June 1 till now in the state. The western region has witnessed a surplus of 27%, while the eastern region has seen 2% more rainfall than usual.

Seoni has recorded the highest rainfall of 27 inches, while Satna received only 8 inches of rain.

According to reports, districts receiving more than 20 inches of rainfall include Narasinghpur and Indore, with over 24 inches. Chhindwara, Mandla, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Ratlam, and Sehore also experienced significant rainfall.

On the other hand, districts like Satna, Singrauli, Rewa, Ashoknagar, Datia, and Gwalior have received less than 10 inches of rain.

Weather conditions in different cities of Madhya Pradesh:

Bhopal: Expecting light showers with a possibility of warm and humid weather until noon.

Indore: A heavy rain alert has been issued, and intense showers may be seen in the region.

Gwalior: The city and district may experience scattered showers with no heavy downpour expected.

Jabalpur: Anticipating light rainfall with a chance of drizzles in the region.

Ujjain: Weather is expected to remain clear, with occasional drizzles possible. The surrounding districts may see heavy rain.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)